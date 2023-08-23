Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.33 ($1.64).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Just Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Just Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
