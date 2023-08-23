K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.80

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.80 and traded as high as C$33.93. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$33.92, with a volume of 3,530 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.84 million, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

