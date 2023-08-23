Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kamada in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

