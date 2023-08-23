KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Financial Comparison

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

KB Home has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 10.98% 20.85% 11.55% United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares KB Home and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KB Home and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 0 7 6 0 2.46 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KB Home currently has a consensus price target of $52.27, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KB Home and United Homes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $6.90 billion 0.57 $816.67 million $8.72 5.63 United Homes Group $443.06 million 0.88 $7.07 million N/A N/A

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Summary

KB Home beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

