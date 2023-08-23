KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 1,880,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,631. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

