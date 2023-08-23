KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Up 3.3 %

INTC traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,597,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,432,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.