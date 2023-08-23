KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,117. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

