KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $603,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

TXN stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

