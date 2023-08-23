KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $270,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. 1,364,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,070. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,562 shares of company stock worth $3,188,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

