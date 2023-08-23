KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $9.23 Million in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 576,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000. Marcus accounts for about 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 1.83% of Marcus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 141,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Marcus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -124.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

