KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,579. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

