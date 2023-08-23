Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 379,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,632,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

