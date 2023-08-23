Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,986 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC remained flat at $28.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21,806,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,226,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.