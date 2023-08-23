Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.43. The company had a trading volume of 299,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,284. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

