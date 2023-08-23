Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $235.22. 170,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average of $236.74. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

