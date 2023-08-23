Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 23,900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $86,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.76. 1,022,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

