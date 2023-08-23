Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 446,765 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5,870.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,765 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of PPG Industries worth $60,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.