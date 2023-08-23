Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $120.07 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $120,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI
Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.15. 4,753,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.