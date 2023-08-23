Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $120.07 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $120,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.15. 4,753,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

