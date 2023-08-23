Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $137.16 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $137,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.78. The stock had a trading volume of 436,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

