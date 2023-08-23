Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.80. 808,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.