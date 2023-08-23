Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $17.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $873.51. The company had a trading volume of 801,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,935. The firm has a market cap of $360.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $871.26 and a 200-day moving average of $728.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

