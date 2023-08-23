L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Trading Down 3.8%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

