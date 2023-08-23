La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

LZB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 77.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 135.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

