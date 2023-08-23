Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.01. 6,341,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,848,734. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

