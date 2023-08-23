Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $32.50 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,048,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,025,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00265524 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
