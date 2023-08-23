Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.86 billion and $345.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $66.00 or 0.00248072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,573,552 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

