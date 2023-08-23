LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 2297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

LMS Capital Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.08.

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

