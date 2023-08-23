Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.95. The stock had a trading volume of 152,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

