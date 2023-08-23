Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 43,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 997,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

