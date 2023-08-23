MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.27 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $134.57 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,744,820 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

