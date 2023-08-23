Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 63 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.