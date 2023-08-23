Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

