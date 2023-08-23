Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Price Performance
Marathon Digital stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.
Further Reading
