Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,633,531 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for about 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of Marathon Oil worth $70,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 8,297,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.