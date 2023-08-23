Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 0.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $195,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. 1,509,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

