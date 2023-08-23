Mathieu Moreau Sells 5,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $424,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,761.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mathieu Moreau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $424,400.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. 129,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in XPEL by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in XPEL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

