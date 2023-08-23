MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading Down 13.6%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 152,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 21,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

MAV Beauty Brands Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

