Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424,857 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,439,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

