Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,673 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,541,806,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SKYY stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.83. 59,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

