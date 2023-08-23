Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. 349,888 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

