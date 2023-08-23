Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 156,080 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,080 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 1,580,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,961. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

