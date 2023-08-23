Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 15,393 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

CAT traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

