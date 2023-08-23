Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 3,795 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sony Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,658,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125,132 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 330,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,696. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

