Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 7,800 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,160. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,856,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

