Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 9,486 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $5,249,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

