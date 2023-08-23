Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $330,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

META stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,618,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,096,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $757.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

