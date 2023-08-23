Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.97 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and $223,974.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003266 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

