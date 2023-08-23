M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,615 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $172,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $400.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

