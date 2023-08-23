Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Financial Survey

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitsubishi HC Capital and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mitsubishi HC Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 3 5 4 0 2.08

Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $109.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.12 Capital One Financial $38.37 billion 1.00 $7.36 billion $13.06 7.68

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi HC Capital. Mitsubishi HC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 11.94% 9.72% 1.12%

Dividends

Mitsubishi HC Capital pays an annual dividend of $16.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 162.5%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Mitsubishi HC Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.