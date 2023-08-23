Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 258,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 764,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Mkango Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.95 million, a P/E ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.78.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

