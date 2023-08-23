Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $9.11. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 17,860 shares trading hands.
Molecular Templates Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 283,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,993.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,029,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,238.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
