Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $9.11. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 17,860 shares trading hands.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 283,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,993.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,029,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,238.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Molecular Templates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

